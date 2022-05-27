Thu, June 02, 2022

Man gets 5 years for threatening PM’s twin daughters

A Bangkok resident sued for posting a message on Twitter threatening the prime minister’s twin daughters was sentenced to five years in jail without parole on Thursday.

The court had initially sentenced him to seven and a half years but took two and a half years off his term because the suspect had no criminal record and offered useful testimony.

Suspect Wuttichai Saritloetworasin had posted a message on March 21, 2021, encouraging people to rape Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters Thanya and Nittha.

A case was filed on March 23 and the Nang Lerng Police Station issued a summons for him to report himself on March 29. However, the suspect showed up on March 24 and claimed his Twitter account had been hacked.

However, police searched his apartment and checked all his electronic devices but found no evidence of hacking.

Wuttichai eventually confessed to the crime.

Published : May 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

