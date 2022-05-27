Man gets 5 years for threatening PM’s twin daughters

Suspect Wuttichai Saritloetworasin had posted a message on March 21, 2021, encouraging people to rape Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s twin daughters Thanya and Nittha.

A case was filed on March 23 and the Nang Lerng Police Station issued a summons for him to report himself on March 29. However, the suspect showed up on March 24 and claimed his Twitter account had been hacked.

However, police searched his apartment and checked all his electronic devices but found no evidence of hacking.

Wuttichai eventually confessed to the crime.