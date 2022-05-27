Prayut and Kishida focus on EEC in talks to boost Thai-Japan ties

Following up on Thursday, Prayut thanked Japan for agreeing to set up more Kosen engineering vocational schools in Thailand to create an Asean economy skills hub.

Meanwhile, Kishida said Japan’s technology and innovation sectors are ready to boost investment in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Japan is spearheading efforts to make the EEC a regional centre of electric vehicle manufacturing.

Both parties also agreed to cooperate on meeting Asean’s zero-carbon goals in line with Thailand’s BCG (bio-circular-green) economic model and Japan’s Green Growth Strategy.