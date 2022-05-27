Prayut and Kishida focus on EEC in talks to boost Thai-Japan ties

The meeting was a follow-up after the two countries agreed a new defence deal during Kishida’s visit to Bangkok on May 2. Thailand and Japan also agreed to elevate their relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, deepening bilateral security ties amid China’s growing regional influence and assertiveness.
Following up on Thursday, Prayut thanked Japan for agreeing to set up more Kosen engineering vocational schools in Thailand to create an Asean economy skills hub.
Meanwhile, Kishida said Japan’s technology and innovation sectors are ready to boost investment in Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). Japan is spearheading efforts to make the EEC a regional centre of electric vehicle manufacturing.
Both parties also agreed to cooperate on meeting Asean’s zero-carbon goals in line with Thailand’s BCG (bio-circular-green) economic model and Japan’s Green Growth Strategy.
On tourism, Prayut said he was pleased that Japan chose to open its borders to travellers from Thailand this month, reciprocating by inviting Japanese to visit Thailand.
Meanwhile, Kishida said Thailand and Japan would strengthen their tourism cooperation.
On Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, Prayut said Apec chair Thailand was ready to welcome Kishida and other members to Apec summits in Bangkok in November.
Published : May 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
