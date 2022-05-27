Chadchart going ahead with plans to convert city hall into museum

He mentioned that BMA City Hall 2 was finished in 2017 but some organisations still used the first city hall in the Phra Nakhon district.

BMA City Hall 2 has 37 floors and is separated into three zones:

Floor B1 to 6 as normal office

Floor 7 to 19 for Bangkok council members and other organisations

Floor 20 to 37 for political executives and other organisations

It took 25 years for it to finish. The project started in 1992 when Krisda Arunvongse na Ayudhya was the governor.

The plan to build a 37-storey tower was expected to finish in a year with a budget of THB140 million. However, the project was postponed for almost 10 years due to budget negotiations.