Pheu Thai exec discusses ageing society, digital era at Bucharest forum

Opposition Pheu Thai Party’s executive director Pachara Naripthaphan attended this year’s Southeastern European Gathering in Bucharest on Friday.

The two-day conference focused on “Leadership in Politics, Education and Diplomacy: Towards a Sustainable Peace in Society”, and one of the key topics was the Russia-Ukraine war.

Romania shares a border with Ukraine and has been providing refuge and sustenance to refugees.

Meanwhile, Pachara said he discussed digital policy promotion and ageing society with the leaders of Romania and Macedonia.

“The decline in young population in Eastern Europe is having a severe impact on budget management and development,” he said. “Thailand is also facing similar problems.”

He added that the leaders also discussed human trafficking, security and peace at the regional level and leadership crisis.

He went on to say that he was concerned that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha may not be able to control the situation if the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November turns into an arena for powerful countries to debate over the Russia-Ukraine war.

