State transport firm eyes electric buses to cut high fuel costs

She said the study found that electric buses are suitable for routes not more than 400 kilometres, while diesel buses are still necessary for longer routes.

"Hence, we have to analyse this issue before proposing it to the company's subcommittee for strategy and management, as well as the board, for consideration in June," she said.

She said there is a possibility that electric buses would be used on routes up to 300 kilometres, starting with six routes. Up to 60 buses will be used on these routes, she added.

"Using electric buses will help reduce operating costs by up to 30 per cent, as the price of diesel is currently high," she said.

However, she said the company has to study this issue thoroughly as charging stations are need to be set up along the routes.