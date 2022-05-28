Thailand records 4,488 Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,438,999 – 4,362,317 of whom have recovered, 46,734 are still in hospitals and 29,948 have died.

Separately, another 21,752 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 58,523 their second shot and 95,347 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 137,276,732.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 530.95 million on Saturday, 501.54 million of whom have recovered, 23.1 million are active cases (37,664 in severe condition) and 6.31 million have died (up by 1,330).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 85.7 million, followed by India with 43.15 million, Brazil with 30.92 million, France with 29.44 million and Germany with 26.25 million.