Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

CCSA spokesman Taweesin says he has caught Covid-19

Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said on Saturday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

He reported that he has mild symptoms but has taken 10 days off work. The spokesman also apologized to co-workers who may have come close to him over the past week.

“Let me rest for 10 days. My ATK test showed two lines [positive result] yesterday. I have a slight sore throat, but everything else is normal,” Taweesin’s Facebook post read.

“I apologise to colleagues, who came into contact with me over the past week. Take care and undergo ATK tests regularly.”

Last Monday, Taweesin attended the opening of a coffee shop at Somdet Chaopraya Institute of Psychiatry. Earlier, on May 20, he held a press conference on the latest Covid-19 situation at Government House.

