Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart warns rules still apply as vendors back on Bangkok pavements

Bangkok governor-elect Chadchart Sittipunt has instructed the city’s law enforcers to “remain strict” with street vendors until he assumes his post and decides whether to relax the rules.

He was speaking on Saturday after many vendors returned to Bangkok’s pavements following his landslide victory in the May 22 gubernatorial election.

Chadchart is viewed as more sympathetic to roadside selling than his predecessors, having campaigned on a pledge to “provide places for street vendors in a way that does not obstruct sidewalks”.

The governor-elect inspected Tha Phra intersection in the city’s Bangkok Yai district on Saturday, where he met with residents to hear their complaints.

“This morning I learned that street vendors have returned to many areas. I would like to ask the tessakit [municipal law enforcement] to be as strict as before on this matter. There’s a power vacuum now as I have yet to assume my post,” Chadchart said.

He was directing his instruction at the City Law Enforcement Department of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

Chadchart said his administration would determine areas where roadside vending will be permitted, but until then the law should be enforced as before.

“Vendors should wait to see if there will be changes in the regulations and implementation methods," he added.

Chadchart warns rules still apply as vendors back on Bangkok pavements

Chadchart previously inspected the intersection on Tuesday, when he pointed to uneven pavements and obstructive steel plates from construction work on infrastructure projects.

Both issues had been resolved by the time he returned on Saturday. Chadchart thanked the contractors and relevant authorities for “solving the problems for the people”.

He also stressed that all 14 construction projects under the BMA must follow suit, adding that contractors should inspect construction areas for any problems.

After his election win last Sunday, Chadchart has spent the past week inspecting city areas to witness problems first-hand, including garbage collection, homelessness, damage to roads and sidewalks, and clogged canals.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 28, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.