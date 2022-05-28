Chadchart warns rules still apply as vendors back on Bangkok pavements

He was speaking on Saturday after many vendors returned to Bangkok’s pavements following his landslide victory in the May 22 gubernatorial election.

Chadchart is viewed as more sympathetic to roadside selling than his predecessors, having campaigned on a pledge to “provide places for street vendors in a way that does not obstruct sidewalks”.

The governor-elect inspected Tha Phra intersection in the city’s Bangkok Yai district on Saturday, where he met with residents to hear their complaints.

“This morning I learned that street vendors have returned to many areas. I would like to ask the tessakit [municipal law enforcement] to be as strict as before on this matter. There’s a power vacuum now as I have yet to assume my post,” Chadchart said.