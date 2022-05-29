Thailand records 3,649 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,442,648 – 4,367,939 of whom have recovered, 44,737 are still in hospitals and 29,972 have died.

Separately, another 28,861 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 75,355 their second shot and 141,221 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 137,522,168.