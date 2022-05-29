Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Singapore, India head list of top 10 countries for travel to Thailand

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Saturday unveiled the top 10 countries with the highest numbers of visitors to Thailand between May 1 and 27.

Topping the list of nations contributing the most travellers to Thailand was Singapore, while the top five is made up of Asian nations.

The top 10 countries are:

Singapore: 68,435

India: 58,716

Vietnam: 25,273

Malaysia: 24,804

Cambodia: 21,087

US: 20,407

UK: 18,255

Australia: 18,077

UAE: 14,933

Germany: 13,346

A total of 490,637 tourists visited Thailand between May 1 and 27, of which 401,722 were foreigners and 88,915 were Thais.

Meanwhile, 724,291 tourists registered for entry via Thailand Pass between April 29 and May 27. Of these 709,463 were approved, 14,740 rejected, and 7,088 were waiting for approval. From Wednesday, June 1, Thai nationals will no longer have to apply for the pass though the requirement will remain for foreign travellers.

On Sunday, Thailand recorded 3,649 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths. Meanwhile 5,622 patients recovered and left hospital.

Total cases since January 1 stand at 2,219,213.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.