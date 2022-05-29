Singapore, India head list of top 10 countries for travel to Thailand

The top 10 countries are:

Singapore: 68,435

India: 58,716

Vietnam: 25,273

Malaysia: 24,804

Cambodia: 21,087

US: 20,407

UK: 18,255

Australia: 18,077

UAE: 14,933

Germany: 13,346

A total of 490,637 tourists visited Thailand between May 1 and 27, of which 401,722 were foreigners and 88,915 were Thais.

Meanwhile, 724,291 tourists registered for entry via Thailand Pass between April 29 and May 27. Of these 709,463 were approved, 14,740 rejected, and 7,088 were waiting for approval. From Wednesday, June 1, Thai nationals will no longer have to apply for the pass though the requirement will remain for foreign travellers.