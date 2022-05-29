Singapore, India head list of top 10 countries for travel to Thailand

Topping the list of nations contributing the most travellers to Thailand was Singapore, while the top five is made up of Asian nations.
The top 10 countries are:
Singapore: 68,435
India: 58,716
Vietnam: 25,273
Malaysia: 24,804
Cambodia: 21,087
US: 20,407
UK: 18,255
Australia: 18,077
UAE: 14,933
Germany: 13,346
A total of 490,637 tourists visited Thailand between May 1 and 27, of which 401,722 were foreigners and 88,915 were Thais.
Meanwhile, 724,291 tourists registered for entry via Thailand Pass between April 29 and May 27. Of these 709,463 were approved, 14,740 rejected, and 7,088 were waiting for approval. From Wednesday, June 1, Thai nationals will no longer have to apply for the pass though the requirement will remain for foreign travellers.
On Sunday, Thailand recorded 3,649 Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths. Meanwhile 5,622 patients recovered and left hospital.
Total cases since January 1 stand at 2,219,213.
Published : May 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
