Majority unsurprised by Chadchart’s win, predict impact on govt: Poll

Meanwhile, a majority expected his victory to have an impact on the government.
Chadchart won the election by a landslide last Sunday, receiving over 1.38 million votes – more than all other candidates combined. The Democrats’ Suchatvee Suwansawat (254,723 votes) and Move Forward’s Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (253,938) were a distant second and third.
The former transport minister and Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate broke Democrat Sukhumbhand Paribatra’s record of 1,256,349 votes, achieved at the last governor election in 2013.
The poll was conducted from May 25-27 among 1,322 voters from different educational and occupational backgrounds nationwide.
Asked how they felt about Chadchart’s election win:
- 77.76 per cent said they were unsurprised as he has the talent and determination to tackle issues for Bangkokians.
- 8.85 per cent said they were moderately unsurprised because he has leadership skills and was able to work with everyone. Some of them said Bangkokians wanted a change.
- 7.34 per cent said they were definitely surprised as he had no experience working for Bangkok.
- 6.05 per cent said they were moderately surprised as he won by a landslide despite not siding with any political party.
Asked what impact Chadchart’s win would have on Thai politics:
- 38.88 per cent said it would affect the government's popularity.
- 32.53 per cent said it would not affect the government's popularity.
- 15.96 per cent said it was just an election in one province.
- 9.53 per cent said it would accelerate dissolution of Parliament.
- 8.40 per cent said it would affect only MP elections in Bangkok.
- 6.43 per cent said it would intensify conflict in Thai society.
- 6.35 per cent said Thai society has already overcome conflict.
- 4.99 per cent said opposition parties will use trends set by Chadchart to attack the government.
- 3.33 per cent said the government will use Chadchart’s governorship to boost its reputation.
- 2.12 per cent said some coalition parties would abandon the government to survive.
Published : May 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022