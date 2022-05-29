Majority unsurprised by Chadchart’s win, predict impact on govt: Poll

The poll was conducted from May 25-27 among 1,322 voters from different educational and occupational backgrounds nationwide.

Asked how they felt about Chadchart’s election win:

- 77.76 per cent said they were unsurprised as he has the talent and determination to tackle issues for Bangkokians.

- 8.85 per cent said they were moderately unsurprised because he has leadership skills and was able to work with everyone. Some of them said Bangkokians wanted a change.

- 7.34 per cent said they were definitely surprised as he had no experience working for Bangkok.

- 6.05 per cent said they were moderately surprised as he won by a landslide despite not siding with any political party.

Asked what impact Chadchart’s win would have on Thai politics:

- 38.88 per cent said it would affect the government's popularity.

- 32.53 per cent said it would not affect the government's popularity.

- 15.96 per cent said it was just an election in one province.

- 9.53 per cent said it would accelerate dissolution of Parliament.

- 8.40 per cent said it would affect only MP elections in Bangkok.

- 6.43 per cent said it would intensify conflict in Thai society.

- 6.35 per cent said Thai society has already overcome conflict.

- 4.99 per cent said opposition parties will use trends set by Chadchart to attack the government.

- 3.33 per cent said the government will use Chadchart’s governorship to boost its reputation.

- 2.12 per cent said some coalition parties would abandon the government to survive.