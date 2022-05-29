Thailand ready for fully digital future, survey finds

Pornphan said 89.30 per cent of the respondents believe Thais are now ready for digital life, though 10.70 per cent disagree.

When asked what digital technology they normally use, 79.96 per cent said they use technology for communication and sending messages via social media, 78.44 per cent use digital banking services, while 75.19 per cent said they use it for watching movies, listening to music and playing online games, etc. Respondents were allowed to give more than one reply to this question.

When asked to compare the use of digital technology now with pre-Covid years, 76.97 per cent said they relied more on digital technology, 2.09 per cent said they used less, while 20.94 per cent said their usage remained unchanged.