Thailand records 3,854 Covid-19 cases and 26 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,446,502 – 4,373,970 of whom have recovered, 42,534 are still in hospitals and 29,998 have died.

Separately, another 5,569 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,945 their second shot and 45,480 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 137,590,155.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 531.68 million on Monday, 502.58 million of whom have recovered, 22.78 million are active cases (37,652 in severe condition) and 6.31 million have died (up by 552).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 85.72 million, followed by India with 43.16 million, Brazil with 30.95 million, France with 29.48 million and Germany with 26.29 million.