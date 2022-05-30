Protesters back on Bangkok streets in 8 areas of capital on Monday

- 6am at United Nations building in Phra Nakhon district: Protest by a group representing non-profit organisations against the government’s draft bill to regulate NGO activities.

- 6am at Finance Ministry in Phaya Thai district: Rally by Farmers' Federation of Thailand to protest budget allocation via four state banks, namely Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Government Housing Bank, Government Savings Bank and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank.

- 7am at Criminal Court in Chatuchak district: Rally to demand bail for activists who have been prosecuted under the Section 112 lese-majeste law and release of protesters who have been imprisoned.