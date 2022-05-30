Protesters back on Bangkok streets in 8 areas of capital on Monday

The following demonstrations are planned for today.
- 6am at Russian Embassy in Bang Rak district: Hunger strike by a group calling itself the "national people's parliament" to protest Russia’s war against Ukraine.
- 6am at United Nations building in Phra Nakhon district: Protest by a group representing non-profit organisations against the government’s draft bill to regulate NGO activities.
- 6am at Finance Ministry in Phaya Thai district: Rally by Farmers' Federation of Thailand to protest budget allocation via four state banks, namely Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, Government Housing Bank, Government Savings Bank and Small and Medium Enterprise Development Bank.
- 7am at Criminal Court in Chatuchak district: Rally to demand bail for activists who have been prosecuted under the Section 112 lese-majeste law and release of protesters who have been imprisoned.
- 3pm at German Embassy in Sathorn: Activist Phawat Hirunphon (Je Pocky) will submit a letter protesting Section 112 to officials at 3pm.
- 4pm at Bangkok Remand Prison in Chatuchak district: Rally by Artists for People group to demand release of activists imprisoned under the lese-majeste law. Protest will be joined by Resistant Citizen group at 5pm.
- 5pm at Victory Monument in Ratchathewi district: Rally by several groups to call for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s resignation and release of activists jailed under lese-majeste law.
- 5pm at Office of the Attorney General in Lak Si district: Rally by We Volunteer (Wevo) group calling for bail-release of activists jailed on lese majeste and other charges.
Published : May 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
