Wildlife screening at Suvarnabhumi tightened as monkeypox spreads

Prasert Sornsathapornkul, director of the CITES wild animals and plants protection division, said the meeting sought solutions amid growing concern over the global spread of monkeypox.

Thailand has a large population of indigenous monkeys that could act as carriers of the disease.

Also present at the meeting were DNP Wildlife Health Management Division chief Pattarapol Maneeon and officials from wildlife checkpoints at Suvarnabhumi and other airports.

As of Monday, there had been no reports of monkeypox cases detected in Thailand.