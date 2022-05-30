Politician slams education council for inequality in Thai education

He pointed out that the Equitable Education Fund allocates 6 billion baht per year for people with regular income, but those at the poverty line are forced to take student loans.

Plus, he said, the government allows the Student Loan Fund to collect up to 25 per cent in interest and penalties from borrowers, he said.

“Hence, I would like to ask the National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council what it has done so far,” he said.