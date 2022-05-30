TikTok beats Instagram to top global download rankings this year

Meta’s four platforms on the list are Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger, while ByteDance owns TikTok and video-editing platform CapCut.

TikTok also topped the download rankings throughout last year, as the world sought relief from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"TikTok surpassed 3.5 billion all-time downloads in the first quarter of 2021, becoming just the fifth app (and the only one not owned by Meta) to cross this threshold," Sensor Tower said. "No app has had more downloads than TikTok since the start of 2018."