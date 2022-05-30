Fire damages Samsung warehouse in Samut Prakan

The Bang Kaew Police Station was alerted to the fire at 11pm and 20 fire engines from the Bang Pli Yai tambon administrative organisation (TAO) and nearby TAOs were rushed to the scene.

Firefighters found that the blaze had started from the back of the warehouse, where washing machines and cooler coils of air-conditioners and other appliances with a lot of paper packaging boxes were stored.

Firefighters took about an hour to control the blaze but it had swept through the pile of electric appliances and paper boxes at the back of the warehouse before it spread inside the warehouse and damaged some goods stored there.