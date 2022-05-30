Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Fire damages Samsung warehouse in Samut Prakan

A fire believed to have been caused by short circuit severely damaged a warehouse of Samsung appliances in Samut Prakan province late Sunday night, police said.

No one was injured in the fire at the warehouse of Samsung SDS Global SCL (Thailand) Co Ltd on Bang Na-Trat Road in Tambon Bang Pli Yai of Samut Prakan’s Bang Pli district.

The Bang Kaew Police Station was alerted to the fire at 11pm and 20 fire engines from the Bang Pli Yai tambon administrative organisation (TAO) and nearby TAOs were rushed to the scene.

Firefighters found that the blaze had started from the back of the warehouse, where washing machines and cooler coils of air-conditioners and other appliances with a lot of paper packaging boxes were stored.

Firefighters took about an hour to control the blaze but it had swept through the pile of electric appliances and paper boxes at the back of the warehouse before it spread inside the warehouse and damaged some goods stored there. Fire damages Samsung warehouse in Samut Prakan

A security officer told police that he had left his watch point to use the washroom when the fire started.

He and other security officers tried to control the blaze with chemical extinguishers but failed, so they called police.

Fire damages Samsung warehouse in Samut Prakan Police suspected that the fire was caused by a short circuit.

The company has yet to estimate the damage. Fire damages Samsung warehouse in Samut Prakan

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.