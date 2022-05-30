Sharing private data without permission can cost up to THB5m in fines

This act covers activities such as promoting products and services as well as monitoring internet browsing data to determine consumer behaviour.

Under the Act, violators will be required to pay compensation worth twice the value of damage to the affected party.

Civil penalties for violating the PDPA are as follows:

• Up to 1 million baht for using personal data without permission

• Up to 3 million baht for unlawfully collecting, using or revealing personal data

• Up to 5 million for unlawfully collecting, using or revealing “sensitive” data