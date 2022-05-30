Thu, June 02, 2022

in-focus

Sharing private data without permission can cost up to THB5m in fines

Government and private organisations can face a fine of up to 5 million baht and/or a year in prison for violating the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), which goes into effect on Wednesday.

Under PDPA, government and private sectors worldwide, including officials responsible for data administration and evaluation, will be required to seek permission before collecting, using or revealing people’s personal data.

This act covers activities such as promoting products and services as well as monitoring internet browsing data to determine consumer behaviour.

Under the Act, violators will be required to pay compensation worth twice the value of damage to the affected party.

Civil penalties for violating the PDPA are as follows:

• Up to 1 million baht for using personal data without permission

• Up to 3 million baht for unlawfully collecting, using or revealing personal data

• Up to 5 million for unlawfully collecting, using or revealing “sensitive” data

Violators will also face criminal liabilities as follows:

• Up to six months in prison and/or 500,000 baht fine for causing others to be dishonoured, insulted, hated or humiliated.

• Up to a year in prison and/or up to 1 million baht fine for unlawfully using personal data for the benefit of themselves or others.

• Up to six months in prison and/or 500,000 baht fine for sharing personal information without permission.

Executives or employees of organisations violating the PDPA will also face criminal penalties.

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Nearly 20,000 visitors land on first day of Thailand's ‘full opening’

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Chadchart plans to end mandatory mask rule

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Health officials worried about monkeypox cases during Pride parade next week

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Thais most enthusiastic about digital payments in Asean: Visa study

Published : Jun 02, 2022

PM staunchly defends military budget for weapon purchases

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.