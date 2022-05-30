Sharing private data without permission can cost up to THB5m in fines

Under PDPA, government and private sectors worldwide, including officials responsible for data administration and evaluation, will be required to seek permission before collecting, using or revealing people’s personal data.
This act covers activities such as promoting products and services as well as monitoring internet browsing data to determine consumer behaviour.
Under the Act, violators will be required to pay compensation worth twice the value of damage to the affected party.
Civil penalties for violating the PDPA are as follows:
• Up to 1 million baht for using personal data without permission
• Up to 3 million baht for unlawfully collecting, using or revealing personal data
• Up to 5 million for unlawfully collecting, using or revealing “sensitive” data
Violators will also face criminal liabilities as follows:
• Up to six months in prison and/or 500,000 baht fine for causing others to be dishonoured, insulted, hated or humiliated.
• Up to a year in prison and/or up to 1 million baht fine for unlawfully using personal data for the benefit of themselves or others.
• Up to six months in prison and/or 500,000 baht fine for sharing personal information without permission.
Executives or employees of organisations violating the PDPA will also face criminal penalties.
Published : May 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
