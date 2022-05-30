New traffic laws in pipeline as cannabis use legalised in Thailand

The move comes as Thailand prepares to legalise cultivation of cannabis/marijuana for home use on June 9. However, cannabis extracts that contain more than 0.2 per cent THC – the substance that gets people high – will remain illegal after June 9.
Relaxation of the law has sparked concern it could lead to traffic accidents caused by cannabis intoxication.
Thailand’s roads are already among the most dangerous in the world, with drunk-driving responsible for the majority of traffic fatalities.
The DLT is now studying new cannabis regulations for public transport, with similar regulations for all drivers in the pipeline, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Act will be used to deal with the smell of cannabis smoke that could permeate neighbourhoods once home cultivation becomes legal.
Cannabis use – especially in marijuana parties – is illegal under the act, warned ministry deputy permanent secretary Thongchai Keeratihatthayakon.
The ministry will also liaise with the Consumer Protection Board to prevent advertising of illegal cannabis products and services, he added.
Published : May 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022