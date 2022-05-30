New traffic laws in pipeline as cannabis use legalised in Thailand

Relaxation of the law has sparked concern it could lead to traffic accidents caused by cannabis intoxication.

Thailand’s roads are already among the most dangerous in the world, with drunk-driving responsible for the majority of traffic fatalities.

The DLT is now studying new cannabis regulations for public transport, with similar regulations for all drivers in the pipeline, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Public Health Act will be used to deal with the smell of cannabis smoke that could permeate neighbourhoods once home cultivation becomes legal.