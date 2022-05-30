Thu, June 02, 2022

Protesters rally in Bangkok as campaign against NGO law intensifies

Several different groups rallied in Bangkok in a protest against government moves to tighten restrictions on NGOs and public assembly.

Protesters gathered outside the United Nations building in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon at 6am before moving to Government House at 8.45am.

The protest groups are campaigning against a new government draft law that would force non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to disclose their sources of funding while warning they must not “pose a threat to national security and law and order”.

Almost 2,000 NGOs around the country have voiced opposition to the bill, which was endorsed by the Cabinet in January.

Protesters call it a draconian move to suppress civil society and free expression in Thailand.

Monday’s rally was led by Commoners Party leader Lertsak Khamkongsak and Somboon Khamhaeng, an activist from the South.

Other groups joining the protest included the Constitution Advocacy Alliance, the EnLaw Thai Foundation, and the Four Regions Slum Dwellers Network.

Protesters rallying under the slogan, “Eight years of National Council for Peace and Order rule must not be extended” demanded that the government drop the draft law before it reaches Parliament.

