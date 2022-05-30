Opposition to reject budget bill, plans no-confidence motion



Prasert Chanthararuangthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, said that the opposition had decided to reject the bill.

However, they will send a representative as a part of the committee for examination. The opposition also decided to submit a motion of no confidence on June 15.

The THB3.18-trillion budget bill will be discussed in the House debate from Tuesday to Thursday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had said earlier on Sunday that he was ready to defend the budget bill.