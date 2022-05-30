Opposition to reject budget bill, plans no-confidence motion

News agency Thansettakij reported on Monday that opposition parties held a meeting to discuss the 2023 budget bill.
Prasert Chanthararuangthong, secretary-general of the Pheu Thai Party, said that the opposition had decided to reject the bill.
However, they will send a representative as a part of the committee for examination. The opposition also decided to submit a motion of no confidence on June 15.
The THB3.18-trillion budget bill will be discussed in the House debate from Tuesday to Thursday.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had said earlier on Sunday that he was ready to defend the budget bill.
Earlier on Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan had expressed confidence that the bill would clear its first reading in the House of Representatives.
Published : May 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022
Published : Jun 02, 2022