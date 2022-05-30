Thu, June 02, 2022

August 12 declared 'Thai Fabric Day' in honour of Queen Mother

The Cabinet on Monday announced August 12 as the "Thai National Fabric Day" in honour of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother.

During the weekly meeting which was moved up from Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Culture Ministry to declare the birthday of HM Queen Sirikit as “Thai National Fabric Day” to mark the 90th of birthday of the Queen Mother, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said.

Itthiphol said the Cabinet also instructed government agencies to carry out PR campaigns on the royal activities of the Queen Mother so that Thai children and people would learn from various royal projects.

He said the government set the national fabric day to honour the Queen Mother’s hard work to promote Thai traditional textiles, which were once on the brink of extinction, to become popular again and thus help create income for rural people.

Itthiphol said the royal projects of the Queen Mother promoting the use of Thai traditional textiles have also helped conserve national culture and local wisdom in textiles and eventually helped promote Thai textiles in international markets.

Published : May 30, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
