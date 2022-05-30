August 12 declared 'Thai Fabric Day' in honour of Queen Mother

During the weekly meeting which was moved up from Tuesday, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Culture Ministry to declare the birthday of HM Queen Sirikit as “Thai National Fabric Day” to mark the 90th of birthday of the Queen Mother, Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome said.
Itthiphol said the Cabinet also instructed government agencies to carry out PR campaigns on the royal activities of the Queen Mother so that Thai children and people would learn from various royal projects.
He said the government set the national fabric day to honour the Queen Mother’s hard work to promote Thai traditional textiles, which were once on the brink of extinction, to become popular again and thus help create income for rural people.
Itthiphol said the royal projects of the Queen Mother promoting the use of Thai traditional textiles have also helped conserve national culture and local wisdom in textiles and eventually helped promote Thai textiles in international markets.
The Culture Ministry will also organise an exhibition of traditional textiles in August to honour the Queen Mother, Itthiphol added. He said Thai fabrics with unique attributes from 76 provinces would be on show during the fair and there will also be demonstrations on how villagers weave their fabrics.
Published : May 30, 2022
By : THE NATION
