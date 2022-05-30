August 12 declared 'Thai Fabric Day' in honour of Queen Mother

Itthiphol said the Cabinet also instructed government agencies to carry out PR campaigns on the royal activities of the Queen Mother so that Thai children and people would learn from various royal projects.

He said the government set the national fabric day to honour the Queen Mother’s hard work to promote Thai traditional textiles, which were once on the brink of extinction, to become popular again and thus help create income for rural people.

Itthiphol said the royal projects of the Queen Mother promoting the use of Thai traditional textiles have also helped conserve national culture and local wisdom in textiles and eventually helped promote Thai textiles in international markets.