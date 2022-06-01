Bangkok Governor Chadchart reports for work

Chadchart presented his election certificate to Bangkok Metropolitan Administration permanent secretary Khajit Chatchavanich, and greeted officials who attended the ceremony and congratulated him.
After the ceremony, he went to Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district to pay respects to sacred objects there.
Progressive candidate Chadchart got 1.386 million votes in the May 22 election. He was way ahead of second-placed Democrat Suchatvee Suwansawat (254,723 votes) and Move Forward's Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (253,938 votes).
Chadchart, who was transport minister during the Yingluck Shinawatra government and was the Pheu Thai Party’s prime ministerial candidate, bettered the mandate received by Democrat Sukhumbhand Paribatra when he won the last Bangkok governor election in 2013 with 1,256,349 votes.
Chadchart wooed the electorate with his campaign “Bangkok, a livable city for everyone”, outlining 214 policies to transform the capital.
Published : June 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
