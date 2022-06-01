As cooking gas price rises, Chiang Mai store offers relief to customers

Kanya Choothong, the owner of a cooking gas store in Muang district, admitted that the price of cooking gas was the highest in a year.

"The price of a 15-kilogram cooking gas cylinder has risen to THB363 per tank from THB348 in May," she explained. "However, many customers came to order cooking gas as usual."

She said most customers at her store were regulars who understand the reason for the price hike. Some customers also claimed that their sales were low due to the economic slowdown and rising cost of living, she added.

"Hence, the store is allowing some customers to pay cooking gas costs in instalments in a bid to support their business," she said.

She added that she has to monitor the situation whether customers will reduce their purchase of cooking gas in the future.