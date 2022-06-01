What Thailand should do to keep pace with a changing world

“A buyer may consider whether to buy from India or Thailand. If any country could make sure that their products are truly environmentally friendly, the buyer will choose that country because they can provide quality products,” he said.

In the second session of the conference, six representatives from six political parties were each given five minutes to speak.

Parit Wacharasindhu, manager of policy campaign at Move Forward Party:

There are three aspects to take care of or three pieces of cake to make that can move Thailand out of the crisis. The first piece of cake is to groom the economy by reforming the education system, improving infrastructure and changing the structure of the bureaucracy. The second piece of cake is to reduce inequality by distributing wealth and improving local administration. And the last piece of the cake is to restore democracy with a transparent and accountable government.

Squadron Leader Sita Divari, chairman of the development committee of Thai Sang Thai Party:

Thailand is currently in the most fragile state with high inflation, high household debt, high inequality, and also underdeveloped technology. The key to reviving the country and making economic progress is to stop the big tycoons from corrupting, and supporting SMEs and startups to grow and go abroad.

Poramez Kumarnboon, adviser to the chairman of the committee on policy and strategy, Chart Thai Pattana Party:

One of the keys to overcoming this complex crisis is to find a solution that is concerned with the environment and sustainability. Meanwhile, Thailand should prioritise improving agricultural technology so that the nation can create value-added products while sustaining the country's food security. Moreover, the government should come out with policies that are related to the circular economy, carbon neutral, upcycling industry and green tourism.

Paopoom Rojanasakul, deputy secretary-general of Pheu Thai Party:

The Pheu Thai Party focuses on three angles of the triangle -- labour, education, and the private sector. Using digital assets is good to raise funds.

Pongprom Yamarat, deputy spokesman of Sang Anakot Thai (Building Thailand's Future) Party:

Thailand 4.0 is a vital function for the people of Thailand. We must concentrate on human resources. The importance of humans cannot be overstated. There should be a platform where you can showcase the people’s abilities. The importance of boosting creativity for technology, which includes the internet, cannot be overstated. People, opportunities, and nations are all built by people.

Issara Sereewatthanawut, chairman of the Democrat Party’s committee on modern economy:

Inflation is forcing prices to rise as a result of Covid. What's going on is an economic recession. We must reduce wasteful spending and focus on what matters most. We must support Thai people to get out of debt.

The third part of the event took up random questions from the public and a representative (randomly selected) was given two minutes to answer.

▪︎What should be a good policy to support LGBTIQ+?

Sita Divari: At present, LGBTIQ+ people have opened up more to society. But they have not received welfare and equality like other people. They pay taxes like other citizens, but welfare is not equal for them. For example, they cannot avail of health schemes. So, the first thing to do is to provide protection to same-sex marriage. They are supposed to get the same rights as others.

▪︎ How to help new graduates who are facing unemployment?

Poramez Kumarnboon: We should groom great and able people for the future demand. Set aside a certain budget to subsidise education for the future career.

▪︎How to handle the digital economy?

Paopoom Rojanasakul: Let the market define which way to go by opening the market to call for investments. Look at digital assets as a bigger picture.

▪︎How to push our “soft power”?

Pongprom Yamarat: We need a specific agency to develop our soft power. We don't need a new ministry, but instead create a new zone with tax privileges to support the growth of soft power. We can bring our local talents to mix with K Pop. We can provide the stage and do business matching.

▪︎How to tackle inflation?

Issara Sereewatthanawut: To immediately tame the high inflation and high cost of living, Thailand needs to increase the minimum wage with a dynamic system that will grow along with the growth of the business. Meanwhile, to solve inflation in the long term, the country must educate people with the needed skills for the job market.

▪︎How to bring equality to society?

Parit Wacharasindhu: There are two solutions to Thailand's inequality. The first is to allocate the nation's budget for making a fair welfare state. The second is to distribute prosperity, budget, power, and mission to the local government so that they can manage the development that suits them the most.