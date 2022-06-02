Thailand records 2,560 Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,457,580 – 4,391,307 of whom have recovered, 36,192 are still in hospitals and 30,081 have died.

Separately, another 14,194 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 36,741 their second shot and 66,593 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 137,880,593.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 533.58 million on Thursday, 504.54 million of whom have recovered, 22.72 million are active cases (36,688 in severe condition) and 6.32 million have died (up by 1,409).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 86.15 million, followed by India with 43.17 million, Brazil with 31.06 million, France with 29.55 million and Germany with 26.42 million.