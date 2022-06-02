Court will be asked to block unregistered taxi apps for safety of passengers

Chaiwut pointed out that some taxi service apps or digital platforms have not been authorised. He did not name them but wanted them to obtain a licence and employ measures to take care of both drivers and passengers for the sake of security and protection.

The minister said there is a law that supports taxi services so he had asked existing and new unregistered taxi application operators to follow the law.

The government wants it to be more convenient for people to use apps when hailing taxis, he said.

However, the ministry and the DLT will request the court to block illegal apps, he added.