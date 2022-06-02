No monkeypox threat for 12 Thais who were in contact with foreign patient

The passenger was in Bangkok for two hours before he caught a flight to Australia, where he was confirmed to have monkeypox.

The DDC said on Thursday that there was no confirmed case of monkeypox in Thailand so far.

Dr Chakkarat Pitayawonganon, director of the department's epidemiology division, said that the situation is not worrying because they are low-risk contacts. He added that they will be monitored for 21 days.

He explained that monkeypox is a disease needing observation; it was not a dangerous communicable disease. People who were infected could treat themselves. However, patients should see a doctor immediately when they have symptoms.