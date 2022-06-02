Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

No monkeypox threat for 12 Thais who were in contact with foreign patient

Twelve people who came into contact with a confirmed monkeypox patient are low-risk contacts as they have no symptoms, the Disease Control Department (DDC) said on Thursday.

The 12 are under close observation after they came into contact with a confirmed monkeypox patient who had taken a transit flight from Thailand, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday.

The passenger was in Bangkok for two hours before he caught a flight to Australia, where he was confirmed to have monkeypox.

The DDC said on Thursday that there was no confirmed case of monkeypox in Thailand so far.

Dr Chakkarat Pitayawonganon, director of the department's epidemiology division, said that the situation is not worrying because they are low-risk contacts. He added that they will be monitored for 21 days.

He explained that monkeypox is a disease needing observation; it was not a dangerous communicable disease. People who were infected could treat themselves. However, patients should see a doctor immediately when they have symptoms.

Chakkarat said the department would monitor the situation to decide if they should distribute monkeypox vaccines to medical personnel. If the disease spreads, vaccines must be distributed to prevent more people from being infected.

However, if the disease does not spread, side-effects from vaccines might be more severe than being unvaccinated, Chakkarat said.

If vaccines need to be given, they will be made available first to risk groups, such as people who have come from foreign countries or medical personnel.

Moreover, they will have to decide which group of medical personnel should get the vaccines because there are a great number of medical personnel, he said.

No monkeypox threat for 12 Thais who were in contact with foreign patient No monkeypox threat for 12 Thais who were in contact with foreign patient

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Trump celebrates Supreme Court ruling overturning abortion rights

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.