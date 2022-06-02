Sun, June 26, 2022

Entrance fees for national parks exempted on Queen’s birthday

Admission to 155 national parks across the country is free on Friday (June 3), which is Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday and a public holiday.

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation director-general Ratchada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya said on Thursday that the exemption of entrance fees applies to Thai nationals and their vehicles.

Ratchada advised those keen on visiting national parks on that day to do their reservation through the QueQ mobile application.

Also, he urged park visitors to follow Covid-19 preventive measures on mask-wearing and distancing.

He said that his department, which oversees national parks across the country, expects a huge number of visitors there during the coming long weekend.

