Entrance fees for national parks exempted on Queen’s birthday

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation director-general Ratchada Suriyakul na Ayutthaya said on Thursday that the exemption of entrance fees applies to Thai nationals and their vehicles.
Ratchada advised those keen on visiting national parks on that day to do their reservation through the QueQ mobile application.
Also, he urged park visitors to follow Covid-19 preventive measures on mask-wearing and distancing.
He said that his department, which oversees national parks across the country, expects a huge number of visitors there during the coming long weekend.
Published : June 02, 2022
