Sun, June 26, 2022

Ministry launches 'EV Hackathon' contest to celebrate 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Germany

The year 2022 marks the 160th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Germany which began with the signing of the Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation between Siam and Prussia in 1862. Since then, Thai-German ties have grown close and has developed into various co-operations including education, science and technology, and innovation.

To commemorate this auspicious occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand together with King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB), and the Embassy of Germany in Thailand are organizing “Future EV Mobility Creative Contest for Sustainability” or the “EV Hackathon for Sustainability #EV4Sustain” from June to August 2022. The contest aims to promote exchanges of creative ideas and knowledge of electric vehicles amongst the future generation.

The “EV Hackathon for Sustainability” is open to higher education students between 18-35 years old to participate in online workshops and submit their creative presentations. Eight selected teams of three students will then compete in the final round of 24-hour EV Hackathon during August 27-28 at KMUTNB to win cash prizes of 250,000 baht in total.

Not only is the competition in line with the theme of the 160th anniversary between Thailand and Germany – “Partners for Sustainable Growth,” Thailand can also benefit from Germany’s expertise in the electric vehicle industry in transforming Thailand into a low-carbon society under the 30/30 policy with 30% of total production to be EVs by 2030. The “EV Hackathon for Sustainability” also resonates with Thailand’s Bio-Circular-Green Economy policy and Germany’s Energy Transition and Climate Change policy.

The competition is made possible by support from concerned Thai agencies and leading private sectors in the field of electric vehicles such as the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok Alumni Association under the Patronage of His Majesty the King, BMW (Thailand) Co Ltd, and Mercedes Benz (Thailand), Ltd.

For more information, please visit https://ev4sustain.kmutnb.ac.th/

