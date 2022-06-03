Sun, June 26, 2022

Thunderstorms forecast for Bangkok, Northeast and South from today

Isolated thunderstorms will hit Bangkok and surrounding provinces from today (Friday) through to Thursday next week, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

It added that the southwest monsoon prevailing over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will also bring heavy rain to the Northeast and South over the next seven days.

Meanwhile, winds in the Andaman Sea are weakening. Boats have been advised to proceed with caution as waves of around 2 metres will rise higher during thundershowers.

Meanwhile, waves in the upper Gulf are currently about 1-2 metres high but will rise during thundershowers.

The department advised all boats to proceed with caution and avoid thunderstorms.

Published : June 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

