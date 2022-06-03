Sun, June 26, 2022

Phuket does U-turn on lifting mask-wearing mandate one day later

Phuket authorities have rescinded their order exempting people from having to wear a mask at beaches, public parks and other places.

The new order, issued by governor Narong Woonciew on Thursday, came the day after the mask-wearing mandate was lifted on Wednesday.

According to the new order, people are still required to wear a mask outdoors, in a vehicle or in public places, except when eating, drinking, exercising in open areas or showing their face to confirm their identity to authorities.

The governor’s order stated that the latest directive was in line with the extension of the emergency decree, which will retain preventive measures against Covid-19 in tourism provinces.

“Hence, measures will still be in place to prevent unhygienic behaviour like not wearing masks,” the Phuket order said.

Violators can face a fine of up to 20,000 baht under Section 51 of the 2015 Communicable Disease Act. They may also be deemed as violating the 2005 Emergency Decree and face up to two years in jail and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

Published : June 03, 2022

