Phuket does U-turn on lifting mask-wearing mandate one day later

The new order, issued by governor Narong Woonciew on Thursday, came the day after the mask-wearing mandate was lifted on Wednesday.

According to the new order, people are still required to wear a mask outdoors, in a vehicle or in public places, except when eating, drinking, exercising in open areas or showing their face to confirm their identity to authorities.

The governor’s order stated that the latest directive was in line with the extension of the emergency decree, which will retain preventive measures against Covid-19 in tourism provinces.

“Hence, measures will still be in place to prevent unhygienic behaviour like not wearing masks,” the Phuket order said.