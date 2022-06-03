Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Ministry clarifies its Covid-19 vaccine outreach through subdistrict hospitals

The Public Health Ministry is distributing Covid-19 vaccines to subdistrict health promoting hospitals nationwide to ensure that local people can get a jab at vaccination units closest to their homes. 

The ministry’s head inspector, Dr Suthep Phetmark, said on Friday the move will help promote comprehensive vaccination at community level to prepare for the redesignation of Covid-19 as an endemic in the future.

“The plan has been implemented for about a month after our surveys found that one of the reasons people are still not vaccinated is because the vaccination unit is too far away, or that they have no one to take them there,” he said. “The vaccines provided to subdistrict health promoting hospitals include Sinovac, Astra Zeneca and Pfizer that are still usable. The ministry is not dumping expired vaccines on subdistrict hospitals as some have speculated.”

Suthep was referring to a Facebook post by the Rural Doctors Society on Thursday, which said that “subdistrict health promoting hospitals are not garbage dumpster for CCSA’s leftover vaccines”. He added that most of these hospitals have no cold storage large enough for high volume of vaccine, whereas the number of people interested in getting a jab now is also low, which means these vaccines will most likely become unused and eventually expire.

“The ministry has been working with subdistrict hospitals to survey people who are still unvaccinated in each province, in order to give a jab at home for those who are unable to travel to the hospital,” said Suthep. “The ministry will provide the vaccine while the National Health Security Office will support vaccination fee for public health officials/volunteers at 40 baht per jab.”

“Giving Covid-19 vaccines to these hospitals is not a ploy to eliminate leftover vaccines. Furthermore, these hospitals are capable of storing the vaccines as they must have storage for other types of vaccines such as diphtheria, pertussis and tetanus,” he added.

“The ministry hopes that the plan will help people in remote areas get vaccinated with full doses to reduce the risk of severe symptoms or deaths now that Covid-19 is becoming an endemic, meaning more disease control measures will be relaxed.”

So far, Thailand has given 138 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine: 81.6 per cent of the population have received the first jabs and 75.7 per cent have got their second jab. Only 40.7 per cent of people in Thailand have taken booster shots.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.