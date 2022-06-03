NBTC restores its anti-monopoly rule to deal with True-Dtac merger

The NBTC source said the commissioners resolved on Wednesday to notify the Administrative Court that the 2006 anti-monopoly directive and the 2018 NBTC regulation on business mergers empower the regulator to stop the merger from creating a monopoly or unfair competition in the telecom sector.

The 2006 directive, issued by NBTC’s precursor National Telecommunications Commission, requires merger deals to be approved by the regulator. However, the authority was abrogated by the NBTC’s 2018 regulation, which allows businesses wishing to merge to only notify the regulator, not seek its approval.

According to the source, the NBTC commissioners’ decision at their meeting on Wednesday reinstated the 2006 anti-monopoly directive.

However, NBTC president Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck said on Friday that the executive board has yet to make a decision on the matter.