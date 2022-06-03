Sun, June 26, 2022

BMA may lower speed limit at accident-prone areas, says Chadchart

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Friday that the city administration may consider speed limit at no more than 80 kilometres per hour to help prevent frequent road accidents at certain locations.

He said this could start with the long bend in front of the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road, which is nicknamed “100-Body Curve” due to frequent deadly accidents.

“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration may limit the maximum speed here of 120kph to even lower at 80kph. This will be considered in detail later,” the newly elected governor told reporters while inspecting the site of another fatal road mishap there.

When asked to comment on a perception that the curve was jinxed, Chadchart said such a belief was “a good view”, as it could discourage speeding.

He said other locations in Bangkok where frequent road accidents happened would also be considered. He added that in addition to road accidents, flooding and personal safety would also be discussed.

Early in the morning, a pickup truck rammed into a power pole on an inbound lane opposite the court, leaving five occupants dead and two others injured. The speedometer needle was stuck at 120kph. Before the accident, the road was slippery following a downpour.

Chadchart said on Friday that road accidents have reduced due to physical improvements of roads but that motorists still need to contribute, by driving carefully and obeying the speed limit.

Published : June 03, 2022

