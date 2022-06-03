BMA may lower speed limit at accident-prone areas, says Chadchart

He said this could start with the long bend in front of the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road, which is nicknamed “100-Body Curve” due to frequent deadly accidents.

“The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration may limit the maximum speed here of 120kph to even lower at 80kph. This will be considered in detail later,” the newly elected governor told reporters while inspecting the site of another fatal road mishap there.

When asked to comment on a perception that the curve was jinxed, Chadchart said such a belief was “a good view”, as it could discourage speeding.