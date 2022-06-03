Thailand joins RSPO, GIZ in making palm oil industry more sustainable

“We are increasing the yield per rai by no less than 10 per cent and the extraction rate of 22-23 per cent to increase productivity to meet future demand," he said.

He added that the Agriculture Ministry, alongside RSPO, will work on raising the standard of sustainable palm-oil production in Thailand and in line with this, the Thailand Sustainable Palm Oil Alliance has been established. Standards on agricultural commodities related to oil palm will also be established by the National Bureau of Agricultural Commodity and Food Standards.

“Considering various crises with unpredictable volatility, this is an opportunity for all parties to review and share our goals towards a more sustainable future,” he said.

“Establishing the Thailand Sustainable Palm Oil Alliance could not have come at a more perfect time.

"We continue to cooperate closely with the networks of all sectors, including the public sector, the private sector and civil society,” he added.