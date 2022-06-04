Chiang Mai facing huge shortage of massage workers as shops reopen

She explained that many massage practitioners switched jobs or returned to their hometowns during the Covid lockdowns, adding it may now be difficult to get them back.

Meanwhile, many massage workers feel the profession does not offer job security as foreign tourists have yet to return in large numbers and they are afraid that a flare-up of Covid-19 could force massage shops to close again.

She added that it was hard to find replacements as massage practitioners must be trained before offering services to customers.

Nantawan said that only a few of her own employees returned to work after the Covid-19 lockdowns. As a result, she has been forced to seek replacements through job adverts.