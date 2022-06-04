Chadchart pledges equality as he plants rainbow flags for Pride Month

Planting flags alongside Chadchart were his deputy Sanon Wangsangboon, chief adviser Torsak Chotimongkol and secretary Pimuk Simaroj. The activity was held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.

“Pride Month is a celebration of gender diversity to support the culture and rights of LGBTQIA+ group, as well as to remember people in this community who have lost their lives to HIV/Aids,” said Chadchart.

The term LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transexual, queer/questioning, intersexual, asexual and others like non-binary and pansexual.

“The celebration is held in June every year to commemorate the Stonewall incident in 1969 in New York City,” he said.

He was referring to the June 28, 1969, police raid of the Stonewall Inn in New York’s Greenwich Village that sparked a series of rallies by members of the gay community. It is believed that this uprising served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement.

Since then, the month of June is devoted to celebrations of love, acceptance, diversity and self-pride across the globe.

“The Pride Month celebration should not just be limited to people from the LGBTQIA+ community,” he said. “Rather, we should use it to promote social agenda in which all members can live together in harmony despite their diversity, with full understanding and acceptance of each other. Everyone should have the right to express their identity under the limits and protection of the law, as well as the right to equal benefits.