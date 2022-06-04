THAI apologises for snaking queues in Suvarnabhumi, blames Covid rules

The national carrier blamed the situation on an unusually large number of outbound passengers and the time it takes to check documents and online registration required by destination countries as part of their Covid-19 screening measures.

“The company has taken steps to rectify the problem and ensure no passengers miss their flights,” THAI said.

The apology came after a video posted by Facebook user Fah Walaiphan went viral on Friday.

The clip showed more than 1,000 passengers queuing to check in at THAI counters. The post included a message saying passengers will need to arrive at least five hours before departure to ensure they do not miss their flight.

She put the problem down to the shortage of staff, claiming that an airline employee grumbled that this issue was being ignored by the management “in the ivory tower”.