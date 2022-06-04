Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

It’s official! You have to cuddle your cat today

Cat owners are usually eager to hug their feline friends for no reason, but they had a reason on Saturday because June 4 is the official “Hug Your Cat Day”.

After American author Marisa D’Vari’s beloved white Persian cat Mimi drew her last breath on June 4, 1995, D’Vari called on all cat lovers to celebrate their fluff balls on this date every year. She also hoped that “Hug Your Cat Day” would help raise awareness and help for animal shelters and rescue groups.

This celebration also serves as a reminder of the emotional satisfaction that comes from bonding with and cuddling your cat. Most cat owners will say that cuddling their favourite feline helps reduce stress and “recharge their battery”.

Bangkok resident Kai Sanyalak says she inherited her love for cats from her mother, who had adopted several strays while Kai was growing up. She added that her partner Toey Kritsanapong began loving cats when he adopted a stray trapped in the gate of his house.

The couple is now proud owners of award-winning “celebrity cats” Big Ben and Barbie, who have featured in many adverts. The famous felines hail from Russia.

It’s official! You have to cuddle your cat today

Another cat lover, Cream Laddawan, was seen cuddling the Scottish Fold she had received from her mother-in-law. She says she got her first cat when she was in university, explaining that her family discouraged her because she suffered from allergies. But her love for cats helped her overcome these allergies, she said.

Published : June 04, 2022

