It’s official! You have to cuddle your cat today

After American author Marisa D’Vari’s beloved white Persian cat Mimi drew her last breath on June 4, 1995, D’Vari called on all cat lovers to celebrate their fluff balls on this date every year. She also hoped that “Hug Your Cat Day” would help raise awareness and help for animal shelters and rescue groups.

This celebration also serves as a reminder of the emotional satisfaction that comes from bonding with and cuddling your cat. Most cat owners will say that cuddling their favourite feline helps reduce stress and “recharge their battery”.

Bangkok resident Kai Sanyalak says she inherited her love for cats from her mother, who had adopted several strays while Kai was growing up. She added that her partner Toey Kritsanapong began loving cats when he adopted a stray trapped in the gate of his house.