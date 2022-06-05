World Ocean Day to highlight Thailand’s battle with pollution threats

The United Nations marks World Ocean Day on June 8 every year, when countries around the world promote awareness of ocean and marine resources.
This year’s theme is “Revitalisation: Collective Action for the Ocean”, under which the UN is calling for urgent action from all sectors as the health of the ocean “is at a tipping point”.
The main event in Thailand will be held at Dolphin park in Phuket's Patong Beach and broadcast live via online media.
The event will feature activities and exhibitions on Thai ocean and marine resources, with representatives of international organisations and other countries in attendance.
Meanwhile, Varawut will give a speech to underscore Thailand's determination to preserve its ocean and marine resources in the face of plastic pollution, oil spills, tourism development and other threats.
Parallel events will be held in 10 other coastal provinces to encourage people to participate preserving the marine ecosystem.
Information on how to get involved can be found at the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources website, https://www.dmcr.go.th/.
Published : June 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
