Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart cleans Chao Phraya, plants trees to mark Environment Day

Bangkok’s new governor Chadchart Sittipunt marked World Environment Day on Sunday by collecting trash from the Chao Phraya River and planting trees at Rama VIII Park, next to the bridge of the same name.

Joining Chadchart and city residents in the activities was Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) permanent secretary Khajit Chatchavanich.

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Only One Earth”, was changed to "Only One Bangkok" by the new governor to inspire Bangkokians to take care of their environment.

He also vowed to plant 1 million trees in the capital within four years, as per his campaign promise.

Chadchart said his environmental policies are designed to help Thailand meet its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. However, the BMA could not achieve this aim without participation from Bangkok communities and residents, he added.

Chadchart also climbed into a red kayak to lead a fleet of 50 boats in a 30-minute trash collection activity in the Chao Phraya. After failing to collect much trash, another participant told the governor that there had been plenty of garbage floating in the river yesterday.

Chadchart replied: "It's alright that no trash was found today, we will take care of [the problem] together."

Published : June 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

