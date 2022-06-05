Chadchart cleans Chao Phraya, plants trees to mark Environment Day

The theme for this year’s World Environment Day theme, “Only One Earth”, was changed to "Only One Bangkok" by the new governor to inspire Bangkokians to take care of their environment.

He also vowed to plant 1 million trees in the capital within four years, as per his campaign promise.

Chadchart said his environmental policies are designed to help Thailand meet its target of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. However, the BMA could not achieve this aim without participation from Bangkok communities and residents, he added.