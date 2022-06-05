Irrigation dept rushes to clear waterways of weeds before rains arrive

Prapit Chanma said he has instructed irrigation offices nationwide to speed up the clearing of weeds that block the flow of rivers and canals before heavy rains arrive. He said there will be less flooding if waterways can freely flow into the sea.
Also, he said, removing the weeds will also make it easier to travel down the waterways.
Prapit said his department plan to continue removing weeds and debris from canals and rivers all year in line with Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on’s policy.
He added that irrigation offices are rushing to clear the water weeds that are piling up behind dykes and dams. He blamed the overgrowth on early rains.
Prapit said the Royal Irrigation Department’s machinery office is rushing to clear the Bang Pakong irrigation dam in Chachoengsao’s Muang district. The office has deployed cranes on rafts and other tools to clear the overgrowth.
Meanwhile, Anek Kansangwon, director of the Royal Irrigation Machinery Office, said his office has reached an agreement with irrigation offices nationwide to cooperate in clearing the weeds.
Anek said his office has deployed 222 small fibreglass boats designed for clearing weeds to the 17 irrigation offices so they can start working right away.
The boats come armed with equipment to push the weeds ashore and pull them out upon reaching the bank.
Anek reckons each boat can get rid of about 10 tonnes of hyacinths in an hour. He added that local administrative offices are also seeking some 400 such boats, but he said the office has yet to discuss the cost and budget with them.
Published : June 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
