Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Irrigation dept rushes to clear waterways of weeds before rains arrive

The Royal Irrigation Department will clear all main waterways of water hyacinth and debris ahead of the rainy season, the department’s chief announced on Sunday.

Prapit Chanma said he has instructed irrigation offices nationwide to speed up the clearing of weeds that block the flow of rivers and canals before heavy rains arrive. He said there will be less flooding if waterways can freely flow into the sea.

Also, he said, removing the weeds will also make it easier to travel down the waterways.

Prapit said his department plan to continue removing weeds and debris from canals and rivers all year in line with Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on’s policy.

He added that irrigation offices are rushing to clear the water weeds that are piling up behind dykes and dams. He blamed the overgrowth on early rains. Irrigation dept rushes to clear waterways of weeds before rains arrive

Prapit said the Royal Irrigation Department’s machinery office is rushing to clear the Bang Pakong irrigation dam in Chachoengsao’s Muang district. The office has deployed cranes on rafts and other tools to clear the overgrowth.

Meanwhile, Anek Kansangwon, director of the Royal Irrigation Machinery Office, said his office has reached an agreement with irrigation offices nationwide to cooperate in clearing the weeds.

Irrigation dept rushes to clear waterways of weeds before rains arrive Anek said his office has deployed 222 small fibreglass boats designed for clearing weeds to the 17 irrigation offices so they can start working right away.

The boats come armed with equipment to push the weeds ashore and pull them out upon reaching the bank.

Anek reckons each boat can get rid of about 10 tonnes of hyacinths in an hour. He added that local administrative offices are also seeking some 400 such boats, but he said the office has yet to discuss the cost and budget with them.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.