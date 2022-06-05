Irrigation dept rushes to clear waterways of weeds before rains arrive

Prapit said the Royal Irrigation Department’s machinery office is rushing to clear the Bang Pakong irrigation dam in Chachoengsao’s Muang district. The office has deployed cranes on rafts and other tools to clear the overgrowth.

Meanwhile, Anek Kansangwon, director of the Royal Irrigation Machinery Office, said his office has reached an agreement with irrigation offices nationwide to cooperate in clearing the weeds.

Anek said his office has deployed 222 small fibreglass boats designed for clearing weeds to the 17 irrigation offices so they can start working right away.

The boats come armed with equipment to push the weeds ashore and pull them out upon reaching the bank.

Anek reckons each boat can get rid of about 10 tonnes of hyacinths in an hour. He added that local administrative offices are also seeking some 400 such boats, but he said the office has yet to discuss the cost and budget with them.