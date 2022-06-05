Sun, June 26, 2022

More than 50% of Thais doubt Prayut will serve full term: poll

Over 50 per cent of Thais are doubtful that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will complete his four-year tenure in March next year, according to the results of a new opinion poll.

The telephone poll conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) surveyed 1,326 people from May 30-June 1. Respondents aged 18 and above were randomly sampled from all regions, education and income levels, and professions. Nida said the survey’s accuracy level was 97 per cent.

Asked whether they thought Prayut would complete his full term:

– 46.23 per cent of respondents said yes.

– 28.81 per cent said no.

– 24.96 were not sure.

Those who answered yes were excluded from the rest of the poll.

The respondents who answered no and not sure were asked to name three reasons that could prevent Prayut from serving his full four-year term as prime minister:

– 45.58 per cent said Prayut would dissolve the House.

– 32.68 per cent said he would be disqualified by a Constitutional Court ruling.

– 21.74 per cent said Prayut would resign.

Published : June 05, 2022

By : THE NATION

