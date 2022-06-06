160,000 dropouts lured back to school as Thailand’s Covid crisis eases

Meanwhile, the Equitable Education Fund’s data shows that of the 5 million students, almost 1.8 million are at risk of dropping out for various reasons.

In higher education, 300,000 of 650,000 eligible students were able to enrol in university, though up to 14 per cent of them have dropped out of the education system.

Separately, Obec found that about 360,000 students face the risk of developing learning difficulties.

The Office of the Education Council (OEC) said the problem of students dropping out has worsened, with as many as 2 per cent of youngsters leaving the education system every year. Judging by these numbers, at least 16 of every 100 students in Thailand will lose an opportunity to study, OEC said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong said she will do her best to bring dropouts back into the education system by June 10, especially those in the mandatory schooling age range.