All 5 million-plus digital lottery tickets sold out in 5 days

The last of 5,173,500 digital lottery tickets sold via the Paotang application was snapped up at 12.55pm, said Tipanan Sirichana, a spokeswoman for the government committee tasked with tackling lottery overpricing.
Tipanan urged people who missed the chance to buy the 80-baht digital lottery tickets not to buy from vendors who inflate the ticket price.
She said buyers could check their ticket’s QR code to see if it was sold by an authorised vendor. The QR code can also be used to report overpricing, she added. Buyers can call the Government Lottery Office’s 24-hour hotline at (02) 528 9999 to report overpricing.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the GLO board could make a decision on whether to increase the digital lottery quota.
The current 5.17-million quota was compiled from lottery tickets seized from retail vendors who were caught overpricing or reselling tickets to online platforms.
Arkhom said selling tickets via the Paotang app had proved effective in the fight against overpricing while also matching buyers’ digital lifestyle.
The digital lottery system was launched on Thursday after all other measures to combat overpricing failed.
Published : June 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
