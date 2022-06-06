Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

All 5 million-plus digital lottery tickets sold out in 5 days

All 5.17 million digital government lottery tickets were sold out on Monday, five days after going on sale in a new move to combat lottery overpricing.

The last of 5,173,500 digital lottery tickets sold via the Paotang application was snapped up at 12.55pm, said Tipanan Sirichana, a spokeswoman for the government committee tasked with tackling lottery overpricing.

Tipanan urged people who missed the chance to buy the 80-baht digital lottery tickets not to buy from vendors who inflate the ticket price.

She said buyers could check their ticket’s QR code to see if it was sold by an authorised vendor. The QR code can also be used to report overpricing, she added. Buyers can call the Government Lottery Office’s 24-hour hotline at (02) 528 9999 to report overpricing.

All 5 million-plus digital lottery tickets sold out in 5 days Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the GLO board could make a decision on whether to increase the digital lottery quota.

The current 5.17-million quota was compiled from lottery tickets seized from retail vendors who were caught overpricing or reselling tickets to online platforms.

Arkhom said selling tickets via the Paotang app had proved effective in the fight against overpricing while also matching buyers’ digital lifestyle.

The digital lottery system was launched on Thursday after all other measures to combat overpricing failed.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.