All 5 million-plus digital lottery tickets sold out in 5 days

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the GLO board could make a decision on whether to increase the digital lottery quota.

The current 5.17-million quota was compiled from lottery tickets seized from retail vendors who were caught overpricing or reselling tickets to online platforms.

Arkhom said selling tickets via the Paotang app had proved effective in the fight against overpricing while also matching buyers’ digital lifestyle.

The digital lottery system was launched on Thursday after all other measures to combat overpricing failed.