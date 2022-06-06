A warning for cannabis and hemp smokers

He added that from Thursday (June 9), only cannabis or hemp extract with tetrahydrocannabinol more than 0.2 per cent is considered among narcotics.

He added that the ministry will send a letter to related agencies to issue laws that will prevent people from using cannabis and/or hemp improperly while waiting for the Cannabis-Hemp Act, which will come into effect soon.

"The ministry has submitted a letter to the Office of the Consumer Protection Board [OCPB] to issue laws preventing people from using cannabis and hemp for recreational activities," he said, adding that the OCPB is considering laws related to this issue.

He added that the Medical Cannabis Institute will create awareness among people to ensure that they will use cannabis and hemp properly.