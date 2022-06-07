Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart’s victory proves Thais prefer moderate politicians: Prawase

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Chadchart’s victory proves Thais pr...

Bangkok’s choice of new governor proves that Thailand is ready for moderate politics, which will also help it overcome crises, social critic Prawase Wasi said recently.

He said Thailand was at a difficult juncture due to long-standing political conflicts but reckoned that moderate politics will help it move forward.

The choice of liberal politician Chadchart Sittipunt who focuses on cooperation and using knowledge to tackle issues proves that Thai voters are bored with adversarial politics, he said.

This also proves that political discourse and schemes that do not address complex problems will not help the country overcome crises, he explained.

Instead, he added, moderate politics using knowledge, reasoning, goodwill and cooperation is key to tackling conflict and helping Thais achieve common goals.

Prawase also advised the media to build awareness about moderate politics in a bid to create real democracy.

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.