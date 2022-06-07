Chadchart’s victory proves Thais prefer moderate politicians: Prawase

The choice of liberal politician Chadchart Sittipunt who focuses on cooperation and using knowledge to tackle issues proves that Thai voters are bored with adversarial politics, he said.

This also proves that political discourse and schemes that do not address complex problems will not help the country overcome crises, he explained.

Instead, he added, moderate politics using knowledge, reasoning, goodwill and cooperation is key to tackling conflict and helping Thais achieve common goals.