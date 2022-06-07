Chadchart’s victory proves Thais prefer moderate politicians: Prawase

He said Thailand was at a difficult juncture due to long-standing political conflicts but reckoned that moderate politics will help it move forward.
The choice of liberal politician Chadchart Sittipunt who focuses on cooperation and using knowledge to tackle issues proves that Thai voters are bored with adversarial politics, he said.
This also proves that political discourse and schemes that do not address complex problems will not help the country overcome crises, he explained.
Instead, he added, moderate politics using knowledge, reasoning, goodwill and cooperation is key to tackling conflict and helping Thais achieve common goals.
Prawase also advised the media to build awareness about moderate politics in a bid to create real democracy.
Published : June 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
