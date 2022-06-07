BMA to use prisoners for cleaning sewers from July 1

Previously, the department had sent a letter asking the BMA’s Drainage and Sewerage Department to hire prisoners to clean sewers. The BMA used to hire prisoners for the job for many years, but the project was suspended for two years when Aswin Kwanmuang was the governor.

The BMA will hire prisoners who have the best discipline record (“excellent”) on July 1. The city administration plans to clean 6,000 kilometres of sewers and has arranged a budget of THB15 million for the job.

However, Chadchart expected to clean only up to 500 kilometres of sewers in the first four months. He has set a goal to clean 100 kilometres of sewers as soon as possible.

Aryut said the department is hiring 1,000 “excellent” prisoners from 10 prisons for the job. Every prisoner will be fully vaccinated and will be tested with antigen test kits before they enter and leave prisons.